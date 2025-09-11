New criminal laws will restore faith in justice system: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday, September 10 inaugurated a state-level exhibition on the newly introduced criminal laws at the Indoor Exhibition Hall, Hapania, Agartala. The event, organized by the state government, was attended by several distinguished dignitaries and highlighted Tripura’s proactive approach in creating public awareness about the new legal framework.

The three new laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)—came into effect nationwide on July 1, 2024, replacing the Indian Penal Code (1860), the Code of Criminal Procedure (1973), and the Indian Evidence Act (1872), respectively. These laws aim to modernize India’s criminal justice system, speed up judicial processes, and strengthen protections for women, children, and vulnerable sections of society.

Unlike the 511 sections under the old IPC, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita now has 358 sections, streamlining the code. Notably, provisions for community service as a form of punishment for six categories of crimes have been introduced, along with seven new categories of offences under BNS-2023.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Saha, who also serves as the Home Minister of Tripura, stressed the transformative potential of these reforms. “If work is not done on time and justice is delayed, people lose faith in the system. These new laws will play a crucial role in restoring confidence and efficiency within the judiciary,” he said.

He further noted that citizens are already seeing benefits from the implementation of the laws and highlighted Tripura’s unique distinction as the only state in the country to organize an exhibition on the new criminal laws.

Recalling discussions held in Guwahati in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Dr. Saha said Tripura had presented its effective measures for implementation of the laws during that meeting. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these groundbreaking reforms came into effect, and Tripura has been at the forefront of adopting them,” he added.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Tripura’s efforts underline its commitment to legal reforms and its proactive role in ensuring justice for all.