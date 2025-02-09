Tripura's capital Agartala is set for a major infrastructure boost with four new flyovers planned for construction, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on February 9. The development plan also includes the state's first five-star heritage hotel, to be developed by the Tata Group.

Speaking at the 55th Annual General Conference of the State Engineers Association, Saha revealed that Rs 7,000 crore has been earmarked for infrastructure development in the state budget. The ambitious flyover network will connect major city landmarks, including the Gandhi Statue, Ujjayanta Palace, and IGM Hospital.

"Currently, we have one flyover, and another is being planned from the Gandhi Statue at Circuit House to Swami Vivekananda Maidan," Saha said. The project will extend to create interconnected routes, including a segment from Motor Stand to Paradise Chowmuhani.

The tourism sector is poised for significant growth with the planned heritage hotel project. "The hotel will feature approximately 100 rooms, including five exclusive suites, and will generate numerous employment opportunities," Saha explained. The luxury establishment, to be operated under Tata's Raj Gharana brand, aims to attract international tourists through charter flights.

The Chief Minister emphasised the state's improving connectivity, noting that travel time to Kailashahar has been reduced to just 2.5 hours. With six national highways already in place, the state has secured funding for a new four-lane national highway from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Saha called on engineers to drive innovation in utilising local resources. "Entrepreneurs from outside the state are now showing interest in setting up industries in Tripura. To leverage this, we must work with innovative ideas, utilising our natural resources such as rubber, agarwood, and bamboo," he said.