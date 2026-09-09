New motor stands, bus port, DTO offices to come up across Tripura by December 2026

Several major transport infrastructure projects across Tripura are expected to be completed by December this year, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on September 9.

The minister reviewed the progress of ongoing projects during a meeting of the Transport Department at the Secretariat conference hall.

According to Chowdhury, new motor stands are being developed at Melaghar, Gandacherra, Jirania, Jolaibari, Manu Ghat and Santirbazar. District Transport Offices are also being established at Kailashahar, Teliamura and Bishramganj.

An advanced bus port is being developed at Rajarbagh in Udaipur in Gomati district, which the minister said would strengthen passenger transport facilities and improve regional connectivity.

The department has also taken up plans to construct modern motor stands at Sidhai-Mohanpur, Bir Chandra Manu, Jatanbari and Bishalgarh.

Chowdhury said the government was focused on upgrading transport infrastructure to improve passenger convenience and facilitate easier movement across the state. He also stressed the need to improve facilities for people associated with the transport sector.

During the meeting, Transport Commissioner Subrata Chowdhury briefed the minister on the progress of various development works being implemented by the department.

Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department Anup Kumar Das, Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department Sudhan Debbarma, Chief Engineer of the Rural Development Department Kshudhiram Tripura and senior Transport Department officials attended the meeting.