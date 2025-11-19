New power tariff rates to come into effect from November: Tripura official

The Tripura Electricity Regulatory Commission (TERC) has announced the new power tariff for the financial year 2025–26, with no significant change in electricity bills across consumer categories, a senior official of the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) said on Wednesday, November 19.

The revised tariff, applicable to 10.50 lakh consumers, came into effect from November 1.

According to the TSECL official, the average cost of power supply for 2025–26 has been approved at ₹7.61 per kW, marginally higher than the previous year’s ₹7.56 per kW.

For single-phase domestic consumers, the fixed charge has been changed from the earlier slabs of ₹25 and ₹75 to a uniform ₹16 per kW per month. For commercial consumers, the fixed charge has been fixed at ₹18 per kW per month.

In a bid to promote industrial and social development, the new tariff structure introduces a 10% rebate on energy charges for IT industries. A 10% rebate will also be extended to women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and mobile towers located in remote areas.

TERC has updated the criteria for the Kutir Jyoti category, increasing the maximum connected load to 0.5 kW (500 watts) and the maximum permissible monthly consumption to 30 kWh, up from the earlier limit of 15 kWh.

However, consumers exceeding 30 kWh for three consecutive months will automatically be shifted to the regular domestic category.

The Commission has also issued key directives to enhance efficiency in the power sector. These include continuing the rollout of smart meters to improve billing accuracy and energy efficiency. Additionally, TSECL has been instructed to submit a proposal for a green tariff in the next tariff petition to allow consumers the option of using green energy at a premium.