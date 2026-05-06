Newly elected CEM vows to work for every citizen, seeks higher budget for Tripura district council

The newly elected Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, Runiel Debbarma, on May 6 vowed to work for every person in the district council areas and said he would urge the state and central governments to increase budget allocation for carrying out more development work.

On Wednesday, Runiel Debbarma took oath as CEM, while Chandra Kumar Debbarma took oath as Executive Member (EM) of the council.

Speaking after the oath-taking ceremony, Debbarma said he had been given an opportunity to serve the people and would work with sincerity, transparency, and dedication.

“We are receiving very limited funds from the state government. Despite that, we have been working over the past five years. We will request both the state and central governments for additional funds along with our MLAs, MDCs, and Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma,” he said.

He added that his five years of experience as an MDC would help him serve people more effectively and promised to work for development and the upliftment of every section of society.