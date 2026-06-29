NFR commissions 345 kWp rooftop solar plant at Agartala Coaching Depot

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has commissioned a 345 kWp on-grid rooftop solar power plant at the Agartala Coaching Depot, marking a significant step towards promoting renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the region.

The project has been implemented as part of Indian Railways' initiative to harness clean energy by optimally utilising available rooftop space while enhancing energy efficiency.

According to NFR, the solar power plant is currently generating more electricity than the building consumes, making the facility a net positive energy building. The surplus power produced during the daytime is being exported back to the electricity grid, contributing to green energy generation and reducing dependence on conventional power sources.

The railway zone said the initiative is expected to result in substantial savings in electricity costs while reducing peak demand on the power grid. It will also help lower carbon emissions and significantly reduce the facility's overall carbon footprint.

"The commissioning of the 345 kWp on-grid rooftop solar power plant forms part of Northeast Frontier Railway's ongoing efforts to adopt clean energy solutions and develop eco-friendly infrastructure. Through such initiatives, NFR remains committed to promoting sustainability, enhancing energy efficiency and contributing to the national objective of achieving a greener and cleaner future," the NFR said in a statement.

The commissioning of the solar power plant is part of NFR's broader efforts to expand the use of renewable energy across its network and support Indian Railways' goal of achieving greater environmental sustainability through green infrastructure projects.