NHIDCL MD inspects damaged National Highway in Tripura, restoration by October

The Managing Director of NHIDCL on Monday inspected a 12-kilometer stretch of the National Highway in Khowai-Kamalpur, Tripura, which was badly damaged just two years after the work was completed, and said that the restoration work is likely to be finished by October, according to Tripura PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte.

Gitte said that the Khowai-Kamalpur stretch of the National Highway was severely damaged and full of potholes.

“A few months back, along with some engineers, I visited the spots. Today, the Managing Director of NHIDCL, Dr. Kishan Kumar, came here and held a meeting with us in Agartala. Later, he inspected the National Highways in West, Dhalai, North, and Khowai districts. Officials and engineers were with him, and I was also present,” said the official.

He informed that there is a five-year maintenance term after completion of road construction, and due to lapses in maintenance, the national highways are facing such issues.

“However, the MD has directed that show-cause notices be issued to engineers, concerned officials, and the agency for not maintaining the work. He said if the work is not completed by October, he will take action against the agency responsible. He visited the road and gave immediate instructions,” he told reporters.

He further informed that the MD of NHIDCL will hold another meeting tomorrow, and they are hopeful the issue will be resolved in the coming months.

“As the road was damaged within two years of construction, the Central Road Research Institute conducted a study and submitted it to NHIDCL. Work will now be carried out to complete the 12 km stretch,” the official added.