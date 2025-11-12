NIA conducts raid in Tripura over fake document racket, no arrest yet

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Guwahati Branch, in coordination with the Tripura Police, conducted a raid in various locations across Unakoti District early morning of November 12.



Sources from intelligent sleuths confirmed the matter to India Today NE and said that the operation focused on tracing two individuals identified as Paritosh Shil (45), a resident of Bhagyapur, Ward No. 03, under Kailashahar Police Station, and Ranu Pal (42), of Nidevi area under Kumarghat Police Station.



“According to initial reports, both individuals are suspected to be involved in the fabrication of fake documents. As of the latest update, no arrests have been made. The search operation and investigation are currently ongoing under the supervision of senior NIA and district police officials”, the official said.