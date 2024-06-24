The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on June 24, filed a supplementary chargesheet against eight individuals, including five suspects from Tripura and one from Assam in connection with a transnational human trafficking racket operating across the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Among those named are Jalil Miah, Hanan Miah, Kajal Sarkar (absconding), Adhir Das, and Anwar Hussain from Tripura. The list also includes Kamal Das, brother of Amol Chandra Das from Silchar, Assam, who is currently at large, and Liton Chakraborty from West Bengal. Additionally, Bangladeshi national Rabiyl Hasan, also known as Rabiul Hassan, has been charged.

The NIA's investigation revealed that Liton Chakraborty was involved in creating fake Indian identification documents for Bangladeshi nationals using forged supporting documents. Rabiyl Hasan was found to have connections with arrested suspects across Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

The ongoing investigation, registered as RC-01/2023/NIA-GUW, has uncovered a vast network of human trafficking facilitated by various operatives in Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, and Bangladesh. The NIA continues to search for absconding suspects and other individuals involved in the case.

According to the agency, the trafficked individuals were subjected to forced labor, low wages, and exploitation under the threat of police arrest. The case was initially registered by the Assam Special Task Force in September 2023 before being taken over by the NIA in October of the same year.