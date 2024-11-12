The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has served a notice to a resident of Tripura’s Sepahijala District and asked him to appear before the NIA in Ahmedabad of Gujarat by November 21.

Speaking about the raid, agency officials confirmed the matter to India Today NE and said that the NIA has conducted raid in various areas of Tripura in connection with the with the activities promoted by some Bangladeshi nationals as part of terror group Al-Qaeda's conspiracy.

“Yesterday a team of NIA raided Kauchar Ahamed’s residence in Tetaiya Mura under Sonamura sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala District. During the raid he wasn’t home, so the team proceeded to Jatrapur Police Station. Later, he arrived with relatives, was interrogated, and issued a notice to appear on November 21 at 11 AM in Ahmedabad”, said the intelligence sleuth.

Meanwhile, in a statement NIA said that on Monday they conducted extensive simultaneous searches at multiple locations across the country in connection with the activities promoted by some Bangladeshi nationals as part of terror group Al-Qaeda's conspiracy to destabilise India.

The crackdown at nine locations, linked with individuals suspected of supporting and funding the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation Al-Qaida, started early in the morning in the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura and Assam.

“The searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents showing detailed banking transactions, digital devices including mobile phones, and other evidence related to terror funding activities. As per NIA investigations, the suspects whose premises were raided are sympathisers of a Bangladesh-based Al-Qaida network. The searches were part of NIA's ongoing investigations into a 2023 case pertaining to a conspiracy orchestrated by Bangladesh-based Al-Qaida operatives in collaboration with the arrested individuals. The conspiracy was aimed at propagating Al-Qaida's terrorist activities and radicalising gullible youths in India”, it said.

In November last year, NIA had filed a chargesheet against five accused, including four Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Mohd. Sojibmiyan, Munna Khalid Ansari Munna Khan, Azarul Islam Jahangir or Aakash Khan, Abdul Latif @Mominul Ansari.

The fifth accused, Farid, is an Indian national.

NIA investigations into their antecedents had revealed that the accused had procured forged documents to carry out their activities covertly.

“They were actively involved in radicalising and motivating vulnerable Muslim youth in India, spreading Al-Qaida's violent ideology, collecting funds, and transferring these funds to Al-Qaida”, it added.