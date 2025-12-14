‘Nine out of ten drug accused seen with BJP leaders’: Tripura opposition leader

Leader of the Opposition in the Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, on December 13, accused the ruling BJP of turning drug trafficking into a “political project”, alleging that the trade is being patronised to retain power in the state.

Speaking at the state conference of the All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA), the CPI(M) politburo member said the BJP knew it could not return to office through free and fair elections and had therefore encouraged anti-social elements to operate freely, particularly in the narcotics trade.

Chaudhury claimed that a large number of people arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) had close links with the ruling party. “Nine out of ten people arrested in NDPS cases are seen in photographs with top state BJP leaders,” he alleged, adding that this pointed to political protection for criminal networks.

Questioning the legitimacy of the last Assembly elections, he said the results did not reflect the true will of the people. “Only two per cent of the sitting MLAs would have been able to win their seats if elections had been conducted in a free, fair and transparent way,” Chaudhury said, warning that public patience with the BJP-led coalition government was wearing thin.

He also drew attention to what he described as unexplained wealth accumulation by certain individuals in the state. According to him, there were people whose sudden rise in affluence had surprised even their neighbours, despite not being engaged in any high-paying profession.

Accusing the chief minister and senior BJP leaders of shielding criminals, Chaudhury said public anger was steadily growing. “In a democracy, the people have the final word,” he said. “The fall of the BJP in Tripura is inevitable and drawing closer by the day because it has failed to fulfil the promises given before the 2018 Assembly elections.”