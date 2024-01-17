Seven people, including five students from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), were injured when their college bus plunged into a pond in Tripura.

The incident took place near Chakbosta under the Ranirbazar police station near Agartala today. Among the injured were also two college staff members.

The injured individuals were swiftly taken to the Ranirbazar primary health center for initial treatment. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has directed local authorities to provide full support to those affected by the accident.

Dr. Saha expressing his concern posted on social media platform X, "Got the unfortunate news about the tragic bus accident of NIT Agartala. Early in the morning, the bus fell into a pond near the road. Local administration has been instructed to provide all support to the injured. Prayers for the quick recovery of the injured students, faculty members, and other staff."

As of now, the cause of the mishap remains unknown. A senior police official from Police Headquarters mentioned, "Police are investigating the matter. A case is yet to be lodged." Further details about the incident are awaited as authorities work to understand the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate event.