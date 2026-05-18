NITI Aayog clears Rs 2 crore development projects for Dasda block in Tripura

The Empowered Committee of NITI Aayog has approved development projects worth Rs 2 crore for Dasda Aspirational Block in North Tripura under the Aspirational Blocks Programme, officials said on Monday, May 18.

District Magistrate of North Tripura, Chandni Chandran, said the projects are aimed at strengthening livelihood opportunities, sports infrastructure, early childhood care, digital education, and student welfare in the region.

According to officials, the proposals were presented virtually by the district administration before the Empowered Committee of NITI Aayog.

Among the approved projects is the establishment of an Akanksha Haat for women entrepreneurs associated with self-help groups, for which Rs 40 lakh has been sanctioned. An Akanksha Indoor Sports Complex will also be set up at a cost of Rs 70 lakh to provide modern sports infrastructure for youth in the block.

In addition, Rs 40 lakh has been approved for electrification of 200 Anganwadi centres to improve early childhood care facilities.

Officials said Rs 20 lakh will be used to provide computers and projectors to five schools in the block to strengthen digital learning infrastructure.

Another Rs 30 lakh has been earmarked for upgrading facilities in four residential hostels to improve student welfare.

Officials said the projects are intended to address key developmental gaps at the grassroots level and are expected to improve access to public services and livelihood opportunities in Dasda.

Chandran thanked NITI Aayog for its support and said the administration would now focus on timely implementation of the approved projects.