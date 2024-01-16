The tea industry in the state is poised for a significant boost as NITI Aayog has given the green signal to establish the first-ever Tea Auction Centre in the state.

This information was revealed during the first review meeting of the recently-inaugurated Tripura Institution for Transformation (TIFT), chaired by Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday.



Regarding the establishment of the Tea Auction Centre, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to set up it in Durgabari Tea Estate, located in Bamutia under West Tripura District.



During the meeting, CM Saha reviewed projects undertaken for the overall development and public welfare of the state, instructing officials to complete them within the specified time while maintaining quality.



"District Magistrates have to work with more responsibility in implementing the program. The implementation of projects will enable better monitoring of activities," said CM Saha.

The meeting also addressed issues related to major projects in the state, such as the National Highway, Agartala to Airport road, infrastructure development of Mata Tripurasundari Temple, Maharaja Birchandra Manikya Modern Art and Cultural Museum at Old Raj Bhavan, Vidyajyoti School, Jal Jeevan Mission, and PM Vishwakarma Scheme.



It was revealed in the meeting that a delegation from NITI Aayog had recently visited the state as part of the Tripura Institution for Transformation initiative. During the state government's meeting with the delegation, the green signal was given to open a tea auction center in the state.



Accordingly, necessary initiatives are being taken by the state government. In this context, the Chief Minister advised the concerned authorities to set up the tea auction center in the Durgabari area of the state.



During the meeting, the secretaries and officers of the concerned departments implementing the project provided detailed information about the current status and progress of the development works. Problems in the implementation of projects and their solutions also dominated the discussion in the meeting.