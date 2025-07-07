NITI Aayog releases NER Distrct SDG Index, 5 states register strong gains in health and zero hunger

Five North Eastern states including Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Tripura have all made notable advancements in SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) and SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), with increased scores in 93 districts, making these the most improved goals across the region.



As per the report, NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and UNDP, has released the second edition of the North Eastern Region District SDG Index (2023–24).



The report highlights substantial progress in sustainable development across the region, with a marked rise in district-level performance and deeper localisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The share of front-runner districts has increased from 62% to over 85%, reflecting a strong commitment to inclusive growth. All districts in Mizoram, Sikkim, and Tripura have now achieved front-runner status, while 85% of all districts in the region have shown an improvement in their composite scores. Hnahthial in Mizoram has emerged as the best-performing district in the North Eastern Region, and Sikkim has demonstrated the most consistent performance across all its districts,” said NITI Aayog.



It said that significant progress has been recorded in key Sustainable Development Goals. The states of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Tripura have all made notable advancements in SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) and SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), with increased scores in 93 districts, making these the most improved goals across the region.



The report was launched by Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog; B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog; Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MDoNER; and Dr. Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative in India. The event was also attended by Rajib Kumar Sen, Senior Adviser (SDGs), NITI Aayog, and other senior officials.



This edition of the index reinforces the importance of data-driven governance and provides a robust framework to accelerate SDG achievement at the grassroots level in India's North Eastern Region.