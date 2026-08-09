No Accord, no alliance: Pradyot Debbarma draws red line ahead of VC polls

Ahead of the crucial Village Council (VC) elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has put a brake on speculation over a possible electoral alliance with the BJP, making it clear that no tie-up will be possible unless the Centre implements the Tiprasa Accord, which he described as the key to securing a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura.

On Facebook, the royal scion said that Tipra Motha would not enter into an alliance merely for ministerial positions, posts or other political benefits.

“There is speculation about an alliance, but I want to make it clear that if we enter into an alliance for posts or ministerial berths, the existence of Tipra Motha and the indigenous people will be nowhere,” Pradyot said.

He maintained that the party's priority remains implementation and advancement of the Tiprasa Accord.

“First give my people their rights and then we will talk. Without the Tiprasa Accord being implemented and taken forward, an alliance is not possible,” he said.

Pradyot also warned the party's elected representatives against putting personal political interests ahead of the community's concerns. He said that politics should not take precedence over the “existence and survival” of future generations.

“We may get ministerial berths, money and other benefits, but these are not permanent. What is permanent is the rights and future of our people,” he said.

He further claimed that a large majority of Tiprasa people continue to lack land rights and reiterated his position with the slogan: “No talks, no alliance.”

The statement comes at a critical juncture as the BJP and Tipra Motha have been engaged in discussions over possible electoral cooperation ahead of the Village Council elections. The polls are expected to be significant for both parties, with 587 seats set to be contested.

Pradyot also referred to his recent legal intervention in the Supreme Court and said that with the way cleared for the VC elections, he would continue to fight for the interests of the indigenous people.

His latest remarks have injected fresh uncertainty into the BJP-Tipra Motha alliance talks and could have a significant bearing on the electoral strategy of both parties ahead of the upcoming VC polls.