No alliance call yet for TTAADC polls, BJP targets all 28 seats: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on January 30 said the BJP’s primary objective in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections is to win all 28 seats, asserting that only a national party can ensure real and sustained development in the council areas and for the Janajati communities. He clarified that no decision has yet been taken on contesting the district council polls in alliance.

Speaking to the media, Dr Saha said organisational discussions were held as the TTAADC elections draw closer, with a focus on strengthening the party’s grassroots machinery. He said the meeting reviewed booth-level preparedness, identified priority areas, and outlined strategies for intensifying outreach among voters. The meeting was held under the leadership of BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya.

Dr Saha said the BJP believes development must be at the centre of politics and claimed that tribal areas under the district council had long been deprived of large-scale development. He argued that while regional parties exist, only a national party like the BJP has the capacity, vision and resources to deliver comprehensive development in the TTAADC areas. According to him, if the BJP forms the district council government, Janajati people would witness a “wave of development”.

The chief minister claimed that tribal communities in the state have increasingly realised that the BJP is the only party committed to their welfare. He noted that Tripura has 19 Janajati groups along with several sub-tribes, and said these communities have developed trust and confidence in the BJP’s governance model. Dr Saha alleged that the opposition routinely distorts facts and spreads misinformation to confuse the public, describing it as their style of politics, while asserting that the BJP remains focused on development and governance.

Clarifying the party’s electoral strategy, Dr Saha said that while the BJP is in alliance with the Tipra Motha Party in the Tripura Assembly, no such decision has been taken for the district council elections so far. He reiterated that the BJP’s immediate and clear goal is to secure victory in all 28 seats of the TTAADC, adding that the election results would ultimately reflect the public’s verdict.