No alliance with BJP yet for TTAADC polls: Pradyot counters party MLA’s remarks

Hours after a statement by Tipra Motha Party MLA hinted at a possible alliance with the BJP for the upcoming TTAADC elections, party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday clarified that no such decision has been finalised.

The clarification came after Ranjit Debbarma suggested that there was a strong possibility of the Tipra Motha Party contesting the district council polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. He had also confirmed that Pradyot was holding meetings with senior BJP leaders, including BL Santosh and Sambit Patra.

However, Pradyot dismissed reports of any confirmed alliance, stating that media reports suggesting a tie-up were incorrect. He acknowledged that while there may have been some overtures for an alliance, no formal understanding has been reached so far.

“As a regional party, Tipra cannot afford to lose the ground built by our warriors. We believe we are the strongest political force in the indigenous areas and will hold on to our base,” he said.

He also expressed concern over certain personal statements made in the context of the alliance discussions, terming them “unfortunate” and detrimental to constructive political dialogue.

The development indicates a lack of consensus within the party ranks even as discussions with the BJP continue ahead of the crucial TTAADC elections.