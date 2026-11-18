There is no anti-incumbency sentiment against the ruling BJP in Tripura, and the Opposition’s dream of a political change in the 2028 Assembly elections is unlikely to become a reality, claimed Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday, November 18.



The Chief Minister made this statement today while participating in a door-to-door election campaign in support of the BJP candidate in Ward No. 39 of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Launching a sharp attack on the CPI(M) and Congress, CM Saha claimed that both parties had lost their political credibility and public support.



Reacting to the Left parties’ repeated allegations regarding democracy, the Chief Minister said it was surprising that those who had ruled the state in the past were now questioning democratic practices.

He also alleged that the Opposition was making contradictory statements regarding the submission of nomination papers. According to him, Opposition candidates in several areas had submitted their nominations but were still raising such allegations.



CM Saha further claimed that Opposition leaders had lost their traditional support base and were now visiting different BJP booths in an attempt to remain politically relevant.



He alleged that they were adopting various tactics to maintain their presence in the political arena.

Asked about the possibility of a change in the state's political equations in 2028, the Chief Minister categorically ruled it out.



"Nothing is going to happen in 2028. I have said this before as well. There is no anti-incumbency sentiment against the BJP among the people. In the last Assembly elections, they managed to win only 10 seats. I even doubt whether they will be able to retain those seats in the future," he said.



Highlighting the reasons behind the BJP's popularity, Saha credited the state government's development initiatives and governance under the guidance and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said people were extending their support to the BJP because of its track record of development and their faith in the Prime Minister's vision.



The Chief Minister also criticised the Opposition over the Left Front's recent approach to the Election Commission regarding the transparency of the electoral process. He alleged that Opposition parties were repeatedly questioning the role of constitutional institutions and attempting to undermine the credibility of the electoral system by raising allegations of EVM manipulation and vote theft.



Saha pointed out that the Opposition had accepted the results of the 2023 Assembly elections after the declaration of the outcome, but was now questioning the transparency of the electoral process.



Expressing displeasure over what he described as inappropriate and unparliamentary language used by Opposition leaders against the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said such remarks reflected the negative mindset of the Opposition.