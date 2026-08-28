No compromise if police personnel involved in drug trade, says Tripura CM; NDPS conviction rate at 14.7%

Tripura Chief Minister and Home Minister Manik Saha on Friday, August 28, said the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards the drug trade and will take action against police personnel found involved in narcotics-related activities.

Saha also informed the Tripura Legislative Assembly that the conviction rate in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had risen to 14.7% till July 2026.

The Chief Minister made the remarks on the second day of the Assembly session while responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy over the involvement of police personnel in the drug trade.

Roy said the growing drug menace was destroying the future of the younger generation and questioned how the government could effectively act against drug kingpins if members of the police force were themselves involved.

He sought details on the number of police personnel detained, arrested or chargesheeted for involvement in the drug trade and asked how many FIRs had been registered against them.

Responding to the Congress MLA, Saha said the government was working with multiple agencies, including the police and BSF, to curb drug trafficking and consumption.

“We don't tolerate it,” Saha said, adding that the government was also conducting awareness programmes and taking steps against those involved in drug-related offences.

The Chief Minister said synthetic drugs were also entering the state from outside and claimed that people from states such as Uttar Pradesh and Delhi had been arrested in connection with drug trafficking cases.

He said the government was also focusing on improving convictions in NDPS cases, with public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors holding meetings with police officials to ensure proper investigation and prosecution.

Saha said authorities had been instructed to take action against drug consumers and small-time peddlers, including underage offenders, while stressing the need to address the wider drug network.

On allegations of police involvement in the drug trade, Saha said action had already been taken against personnel found to be involved.

“Police is not my personal. If police are engaged, we are not compromising and taking action,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that action against police personnel would be taken strictly according to law and said the government would continue its efforts to curb both drug consumption and trafficking in the state.