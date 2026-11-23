The Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) has written to the Social Welfare Department seeking the provision of wheelchairs at polling stations to facilitate elderly voters and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) during the upcoming Urban Local Body elections.



Sources in the State Election Commission told India Today NE that there will be no home voting facility for voters in the upcoming elections. However, arrangements will be made at all polling stations to ensure that senior citizens and persons with disabilities can cast their votes without difficulty.



Explaining the decision, sources said that the existing Tripura Municipalities (Conduct of Election) Rules, 1995, do not provide for a general home voting facility similar to the provisions introduced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for certain categories of voters.



The sources further explained that the ECI's provisions for home voting were introduced following amendments to the relevant rules, including changes relating to the age eligibility of senior citizens from 65 to 85 years. However, under the SEC's existing framework, postal ballot facilities are available only to eligible voters under specified conditions and subject to the submission of the required certificates and those who are engaged with elections duty.



The Commission also held an all-party meeting involving representatives of the CPI(M), BJP, Congress and other political parties to discuss the matter.



According to SEC sources, the participating parties broadly welcomed the proposed arrangements, although some representatives raised questions regarding the implementation of the facility.



“Several parties also urged the Commission to consider introducing the home voting facility from next year”, said source.



Sources clarified that the issue was not new and had already been discussed in the context of the existing election rules.



Meanwhile, the SEC is focusing on making polling stations more accessible. Senior citizens will be given priority at every polling station, and the Commission has approached the Social Welfare Department to arrange wheelchairs for voters who may require assistance.



“The initiative is aimed at ensuring that elderly voters and persons with disabilities can exercise their democratic rights conveniently during the upcoming civic elections”, the source said.