No drought threat in Tripura as state receives over 1,000 mm rainfall, says minister

Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on June 23 said there is no risk of a drought-like situation in the state, citing the substantial rainfall received so far during the monsoon season.

The minister made the remarks after participating in a video conference chaired by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, which was attended by agriculture ministers, senior officials and departmental secretaries from across the country.

Nath said the Union Minister has been closely monitoring the national agricultural scenario amid concerns over possible weather fluctuations linked to El Niño. While India remains self-sufficient in major food production sectors, including grains and fisheries, some regions may face challenges due to uneven rainfall patterns, prompting advance preparedness measures by the Centre.

Referring to forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Nath said the northeastern region, including Tripura, is expected to receive normal to above-normal monsoon rainfall. He noted that the state has already recorded more than 1,000 mm of rainfall, making the possibility of drought conditions highly unlikely.

Despite the favourable rainfall outlook, the minister said the Agriculture Department has adopted precautionary measures to protect Kharif crop production. These include ensuring the availability of quality seeds, fertilisers and agricultural equipment, as well as making arrangements for protective irrigation wherever required.

He added that officials are promoting cluster-based farming to improve productivity and efficiency in key crops such as paddy, pulses and oilseeds.

Nath said the department remains vigilant and fully prepared to respond to any unforeseen weather-related challenges while continuing efforts to maximise agricultural output during the ongoing Kharif season.