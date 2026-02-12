'No final decision on village council polls', Tripura CM blames Tipra Motha for confusion

Fresh political tensions surfaced over the long-pending Village Council (VC) elections in Tripura after Chief Minister Manik Saha accused the Tipra Motha Party of spreading confusion while the issue remains before the court.

Responding to remarks by Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the Chief Minister said the matter relating to the Village Council elections is still pending, and no final decision has been taken.

The controversy follows observations made by the Supreme Court of India regarding the possibility of holding the Village Council elections alongside the polls to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Saha said the government has not shown “any negligence or reluctance” in conducting the Village Council elections, which have not been held since 2016. “The VC elections have not been held since 2016, and the reasons for this are known to all concerned,” he said.

Alleging that political motives were behind recent statements, he added that “an attempt is being made to mislead the people by giving unnecessary and incorrect explanations about the matter”.

The Chief Minister confirmed that Tipra Motha has approached the apex court over the issue. “This case is still pending,” he said, cautioning against claims that the Village Council elections would be conducted simultaneously with the District Council polls.

“The country’s highest court has asked the government whether it would be possible to hold the Village Council elections together with the District Council elections. The matter has not yet reached the stage of a final decision. SC has given us a date, and we will give our answer. The matter is still sub judice,” Saha stated.

The delay in holding Village Council elections has remained a key political issue in the state’s tribal areas, with opposition parties pressing for clarity on timelines and constitutional compliance.