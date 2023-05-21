President of BJP Tripura, Rajib Bhattacharya confidently declared that the party cannot be defeated in the state for the next four decades. Speaking at an event held at Agartala Town Hall, Bhattacharya highlighted the diminishing condition of the Communist party in Tripura due to internal rifts arising from their alliance with Congress during the recent Assembly election.

Bhattacharya acknowledged the collective effort of the party workers and supporters in returning BJP to power. Despite facing a tough competition and conspiracies aimed at defeating BJP, the people's aspiration for development triumphed, according to Bhattacharya.

"The CPIM has exploited workers for their own gain over the past 25 years, but the people taught them a lesson in 2018 and will continue to do so in 2023. The condition of the Communist party is deteriorating due to internal divisions resulting from their alliance with Congress. Their attempt to defeat BJP will not succeed because the people desire progress and development," emphasized Rajib.

Furthermore, Bhattacharya criticized the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) for exploiting drivers and workers during the prolonged left-front regime. He revealed instances of workers being attacked and extorted by CITU, who enforced daily subscriptions and mandatory reading of "Daily Desher Katha." In contrast, BJP has empowered the people without imposing any such restrictions, fostering a true sense of change and progress.

Bhattacharya expressed his unwavering belief in the people's support for BJP, acknowledging their commitment to the party's vision and hard work. He affirmed that BJP's track record of serving the people and enabling positive transformations will continue to resonate with voters, ensuring the party's stronghold in Tripura for the foreseeable future.