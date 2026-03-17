No fuel shortage in West Tripura, administration urges public not to panic

The West Tripura district administration has assured that there is no shortage of fuel in the district following a review meeting on petroleum product availability and distribution.

District Magistrate and Collector Vishal Kumar chaired the meeting with Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and dealers of Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) to assess the current supply situation.

According to an official release, detailed discussions were held on the availability and distribution of petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products across the district. POL dealers informed the administration that adequate stock is available and supply remains stable.

The District Magistrate emphasised that there is no shortage of POL products and advised the public not to panic or spread rumours regarding fuel availability. Dealers were directed to ensure smooth and equitable distribution, while strictly avoiding bulk supply or hoarding to maintain normal supply for consumers.

The administration said it is closely monitoring the situation to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability across the district.

The review comes amid concerns over fuel supply due to global energy disruptions linked to ongoing tensions in West Asia. On March 16, the Union government stated that crude oil stocks in the country remain sufficient, though LPG supply continues to be a concern.

At a press briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said all refineries are operating at full capacity and petrol pumps are functioning normally, with no reports of supply disruptions.

She added that supply of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) for transport remains fully maintained. The government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted LPG supply, especially for households, and has encouraged consumers to shift to PNG connections wherever feasible.