No lockdown in Tripura despite fuel-saving measures: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 14 said the state government has no plans to impose a lockdown despite introducing fuel-saving measures in government offices amid concerns over supply chain disruptions.

The clarification came a day after the state government directed departments to allow 50 per cent of Group C and Group D employees to work from home with immediate effect. The move is aimed at reducing fuel consumption following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity measures.

“There is no plan to impose lockdown in the state,” Saha told reporters, adding that the government had adopted a hybrid work system only as a precautionary measure to avoid “unnecessary fuel consumption”.

According to the chief minister, the Centre’s concern stems from disruptions in the international supply chain, which have affected fuel availability and consumption patterns. He said the public is expected to respond positively to the Prime Minister’s appeal, much like people cooperated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government’s decision primarily affects lower-rung employees in government departments, with officials expecting reduced commuting to ease fuel demand. Senior officials, however, will continue to attend offices as usual to ensure administrative work is not affected.

Saha also said he had personally reduced the number of vehicles in his security escort from seven to four as part of the effort to conserve fuel. The chief minister indicated that similar measures could be adopted across departments to support the government’s austerity drive.

The Tripura government has not announced any further restrictions and maintained that essential services and regular public activities will continue without disruption.