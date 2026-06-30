No major rush yet; Tripura’s GB Pant hospital reports marginal rise after private practice ban; government to deploy more doctors, other facilities

Tripura's Govind Ballabh Pant (GB Pant) Hospital, the state's largest referral hospital, has witnessed only a marginal increase in outpatient footfall following the state government's decision to bar doctors of GB Pant Hospital and Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) from engaging in private practice.

Speaking to India Today NE, a senior health official, requesting anonymity, said there has been no major rush at the hospital despite the government's announcement.

"Our senior doctors and specialists were present at the OPD. Today was the second OPD day after the government's announcement. Yesterday, around 2,590 patients visited the OPD, while today the number stood at around 2,400," the official said.

He noted that before the government's decision, the hospital's OPD recorded an average daily footfall of around 2,300 patients.

"If you compare the figures, the number has increased a little bit. There has been no massive change," the official added.

The official also clarified that although the government has announced a complete ban on private practice by doctors attached to GB Pant Hospital and AGMC, the formal government notification has not yet been issued.

Addressing complaints regarding long queues and inconvenience faced by patients, the official attributed the situation to extreme weather conditions and an inadequate number of ticket counters. He said the government has already initiated several measures to improve patient services.

As part of the initiatives, additional electric fans are being installed outside OPDs to provide relief to waiting patients and attendants, while more benches are being added to improve seating arrangements. The hospital is also expanding the number of OPDs to reduce patient load and ensure faster consultations.

The government has further decided to increase the number of doctors to improve the quality and speed of medical services. Two additional ticket counters will also be opened, and volunteers along with security personnel will be deployed to assist patients and regulate movement within the hospital premises.

The state government said the measures are aimed at ensuring hassle-free treatment and strengthening healthcare services at GB Pant Hospital in the wake of the policy decision on private practice.