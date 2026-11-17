Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 17 accused the CPI(M) and Congress of resorting to political theatrics ahead of the November 27 civic elections, claiming that both parties had lost public support and were using protests to draw attention.

His remarks came a day after Congress workers staged sit-ins demanding the deployment of central forces for the upcoming civic polls, alleging the need for adequate security during the electoral process.

The elections to 268 seats across 16 civic bodies are expected to witness a triangular contest between the BJP-led NDA, the CPI(M) and the Congress. The BJP has already secured 77 seats across five civic bodies unopposed following the nomination and scrutiny process. Counting of votes is scheduled for December 2.

"Look at the generous support from the people for the BJP. Frustration in the CPI(M) and Congress is palpable since they do not have people's support. There is absolutely no need to scare or stage drama if you work for the people," Saha told reporters.

On Monday, Congress workers held demonstrations outside the state election office and the district election office in West Tripura, seeking the deployment of central security forces for the civic polls.

Taking another swipe at the Opposition, Saha alleged that both parties were staging protests to regain public attention.

"Both CPI(M) and Congress have been staging dramas ahead of the civic elections to draw the people's attention, which they have lost because of their activities," he said.

The chief minister also defended the state government's record on democratic governance, taking a dig at the Left parties over the violence during the 1980 riots in Tripura.

"Where was democracy then?" Saha asked, referring to the period when the Left was in power in the state.

He also recalled incidents of political and media-related violence, alleging that BJP worker Nishikant Chakma was brutally killed during the Left regime, while two media persons were murdered ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections.

"Do they recall these days?" he said.

Saha further questioned the political differences between the CPI(M) and Congress, both of which are part of the INDIA bloc at the national level but are contesting the Tripura civic elections separately.

"They are partners of the INDIA bloc but have differences over seat sharing (in the civic polls). It happens when two parties with different ideologies shake hands in the guise of saving democracy," he said.