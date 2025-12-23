No one can stop BJP in TTAADC, CM Manik Saha slams Tipra Motha for alliance breach

With elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) drawing closer, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on December 23 launched a sharp attack on alliance partner Tipra Motha Party, accusing it of violating alliance discipline and making provocative statements aimed at politically isolating the BJP in tribal areas.

Addressing a public gathering in Khowai district, the chief minister strongly rebutted claims made by Tipra Motha leaders that the BJP would not be allowed to function within the TTAADC. Dr Saha asserted that no political party has the authority to prevent the BJP from organising programmes or working for the welfare of Janajati communities in Tripura.

“No one can stop us from holding party programmes. We believe in dialogue, not unrest. Our politics is rooted in law and order. BJP never believes in chaos or unruliness. Others may indulge in threats or theatrics, but our party and its leadership will always uphold democratic values,” the chief minister said.

Drawing an analogy to global developments, Dr Saha compared the political posturing of some parties to external threats faced by the country. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said that just as Pakistan once attempted to intimidate India with nuclear threats, certain political forces are now trying to create pressure through intimidation and political blackmail. He recalled that the BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018 through democratic means, not coercion.

Reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to inclusive development, the chief minister said the party continues to work in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering women, youth, farmers and the underprivileged. He added that while the BJP respects alliance norms, repeated violations by its partners cannot be ignored. “The Prime Minister has successfully managed coalition politics at the national level, but such irresponsible conduct has no place in Tripura’s political culture,” he remarked.

Responding to allegations made by the Tipra Motha MLA from Ramchandraghat, Dr Saha said it was contradictory for leaders to shift from praise to criticism without justification. He rejected assertions that the BJP would be barred from the TTAADC, stating that such remarks would not be tolerated. Highlighting development work, he said that Rs 126 crore has been invested in the Ramchandraghat constituency over the past few years, adding that people would ultimately recognise genuine efforts and reject divisive politics.

As the TTAADC elections approach, Dr Saha’s remarks signal the BJP’s determination to maintain its political presence in Tripura’s tribal regions and underscore its emphasis on democratic processes and development-driven governance.