“No one will be spared, perpetrators will be nowhere in coming days”: Tripura CM on Santirbazar attack

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha vowed on October 24 that those responsible for the Santirbazar attack will face strict action, saying “no one will be spared” and warning that the perpetrators “will be nowhere in the coming days.”

Saha made the remarks after visiting GB Pant Hospital to check on victims injured during violence that followed a bandh called by Tripura Civil Society in Salema, Kamalpur subdivision, on Thursday. Officials and local residents were among those hurt, he said.

“This is really unacceptable,” Saha told reporters, describing how assailants struck people with sticks and rods and snatched chains. He added that he had monitored the situation overnight and issued directions to the police to act.

“I have directed Tripura Police to take proper steps, and the law will take its own course of action,” he said.

Authorities reported about 12 people were injured; some remain under treatment in Kamalpur, Saha said. He also said he had identified some participants through social media and that those involved “will be nowhere in the coming days,” repeating his earlier warning that the offenders will be punished.

Police have deployed additional personnel in the area while investigations continue. Saha’s visit and statements signal a firm response from the state government as medical teams tend to the injured and enquiries proceed.