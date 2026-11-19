Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, who is in charge of the urban local body elections in the state, on Wednesday, November 18 expressed confidence that the BJP-led alliance would return to power with a comfortable majority in the 2028 Assembly elections, asserting that parties other than the BJP, Tipra Motha and IPFT currently have little meaningful public support in Tripura.



Speaking to reporters during a joint election campaign in support of BJP candidate Himani Debbarma in Ward No. 22 of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, Minister Nath said the joint activities of the three parties indicated that they were moving forward in a positive direction.



"Except for the BJP, Tipra Motha and IPFT, no other political party currently has substantial public support in the state. I am confident that we will return to power in 2028 with a good margin of seats," he said.

He claimed that two political forces including CPIM and Congress are among the targets of the ruling alliance and argued that the CPI(M)'s electoral presence had considerably weakened across the country.

He also predicted that the Congress governments in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana would not survive the next elections.

On concerns over the possibility of violence during the municipal elections and whether voters would be able to exercise their franchise freely, Minister said the BJP believed in peace and had no reason to create disturbances.

"Why would the BJP create unrest? Those who lack public support may attempt to create disturbances secretly, under the cover of darkness or through various tactics. We are prepared to deal with any such situation. The police will act according to the law, and we have the ability to resist any attack on us," he said.

Expressing confidence in the electoral prospects of BJP candidate Himani Debbarma, Nath said he expected her to win the ward by a substantial margin. He went further to predict that the ruling alliance would win all 51 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation.