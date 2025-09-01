No Panchayat falls under Grade-D, while 42 achieve Grade-A: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday, September 1 praised the performance of Panchayats in Tripura, noting that not a single Panchayat in the state has fallen under the lowest Grade-D category of the Panchayat Advancement Index. Instead, 42 Panchayats secured Grade-A rankings, while 728 and 406 Panchayats received Grade-B and Grade-C respectively.





Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day Panchayati Raj Capacity Building Programme at the State Panchayat Resource Centre, A.D. Nagar, Dr. Saha called on representatives to strengthen the grassroots democratic structure through sincere and accountable functioning.





“Panchayats are the backbone of democracy and the foundation of governance in rural India. If our three-tier Panchayat system is strong, the state and the nation will automatically grow stronger,” the Chief Minister said, emphasizing that effective Panchayats are essential for the successful implementation of central and state schemes.





Dr. Saha underlined transparency as the most powerful weapon in public life. “We have moved past the era when Panchayats were turned into political hubs during the Left regime. Today, we must focus on serving the people by sincerely implementing schemes meant for their welfare,” he added.



Highlighting the economic significance of rural Tripura, he said, “Nearly 60–70% of our population lives in villages. The state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income are closely tied to rural economic development. That is why we are working for all-round development—whether in drinking water, health, education, or other basic services. Since the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, rural development has been a top priority.”



The Chief Minister also pointed out that Tripura has improved its ranking in the Panchayat Devolution Index, rising to 7th place this year from 13th in 2015.



Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman, Secretary Abhishek Singh, Director Prasun Dey, and other dignitaries were also present at the event.