Tripura BJP MP and party’s national general secretary Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday, November 12 claimed that no political party in the country was in a position to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that the Congress would continue to face electoral defeats under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

He said this after speaking with media in Sonamura sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala district where he chaired an organisational meeting.

Deb said the Congress had repeatedly failed to challenge the BJP and predicted that it would face defeat even if it contested elections 100 times.

He also said that the Communist parties had lost their political relevance, while other opposition parties lacked a clear political agenda.

Criticising the opposition, MP Deb alleged that Congress leaders were more focused on criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders than discussing issues concerning the country, public welfare and development.

He said that while BJP was talking about development and its future plans, opposition leaders were largely engaged in political criticism through public statements and social media activities.

Referring to the political history of Tripura, Deb said the people had rejected the Left Front government and brought the BJP to power in 2018 with a clear mandate. He added that the BJP had again secured public support in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Deb further alleged that the Left parties had never enjoyed genuine electoral support in the state and claimed that their political approach had been rejected by the people.

Expressing confidence about the BJP's electoral prospects, he said the party would once again receive people's support in the coming elections, as it had in 2018 and 2023.