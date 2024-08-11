In response to the unstable situation in neighboring Bangladesh, the Tripura police have imposed strict restrictions on agitations and rallies within the West Tripura district, including the capital city of Agartala. The move aims to maintain law and order, with heightened vigilance along the international border, an official confirmed on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) West Tripura, Kiran Kumar, stated that the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), in collaboration with Border Security Force (BSF) troops, has intensified joint patrols along the border to prevent any potential intrusions. "The situation in Bangladesh is unstable, and we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure peace in our region," Kumar told reporters.

In addition to the border security measures, the police have also cracked down on individuals spreading provocative messages on social media. Two persons have been arrested for posting inflammatory audio messages, with the police actively identifying others involved. "We have already arrested two youths for spreading inflammatory posts on social media. The police are keeping a close eye on maintaining law and order at any cost," Kumar emphasized.

The police have also issued a warning to the public, particularly administrators of WhatsApp groups, to avoid sharing or forwarding provocative content. Failure to comply could result in legal action.

Furthermore, the police recently denied permission to a Hindu organization that sought to organize a rally protesting attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. The move was part of a broader strategy to prevent any escalation of tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, the Agartala Press Club has condemned the recent attacks on journalists in Bangladesh following the regime change. Jayanta Bhattacharya, the club's president, reported that at least five journalists have been killed and around 100 others injured since August 5, calling for stronger protection for media personnel.