No room for complacency: Tripura CM Manik Saha asks BJP workers to prepare for civic polls

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has asked BJP leaders and workers to intensify preparations for the upcoming urban local body elections and ensure there is no complacency within the party.

Saha issued the directive during a meeting of the BJP's Agartala unit on October 1, attended by state BJP president Abhishek Debroy, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Speaking after the meeting, Saha said discussions focused on preparations for the urban local body elections, including elections to Nagar Panchayats, and strengthening the party's organisational network ahead of the polls.

"The discussion was on this issue. The committee has not been finalised yet. You will know about the committee once it is declared by our party president," Saha said.

He said the BJP had won all municipalities in the previous elections, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation and Nagar Panchayats, and stressed the need for workers to approach the upcoming polls with the same seriousness.

"This time it is 21. To make it meaningful, I told everyone that everyone should take the issue seriously. There should be no lethargy anywhere. Everyone should remain active," he said.