Tripura has announced that the salaries of faculty members, medical officers, officials, and all other employees of Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital will be released only after their attendance is verified through both biometric and manual systems.

The decision came soon after a large scale allegations were reported against the presence and availability of doctors and other staffs of Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital.

In an order, the state government said that it is to inform all concerned that the salary of faculty, medical officers, officials, and all other employees of AGMC & GBP Hospital, Agartala, will be released only after verification of attendance (both Biometric & Manual).

“The factual working reports (attendance) should be verified and submitted by concerned HODs/ HOO/ RMO/ Nursing Superintendents/ Section In-Charge to the Medical Superintendent & HoD, AGMC & GBPH by the 15th of every month. In case of malfunctioning of Biometric devices, attendance should be recorded manually on physical registers till the restoration of the biometric device” the order said.

It further said that the same will be applicable for the release of the monthly Stipend of the Post Graduate Trainees, Junior Resident and Intern doctors under AGMC & GB Pant hospital and same decision taken for all District Hospitals, Primary Health Cares and Community Health Cares across the state.