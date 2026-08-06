'No work, no employment, no food': Ex Tripura CM Manik Sarkar alleges TTAADC has failed tribal areas

Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar on August 6 criticised the Tipra Motha Party over the functioning of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), alleging that it has failed to address the concerns of indigenous communities despite securing a decisive mandate.

Addressing a gathering, Sarkar questioned the effectiveness of the Council, saying, "Where is the TTAADC? It exists only in name." He said that although Tipra Motha won 24 seats in the TTAADC elections and returned to power, it had failed to constitute a functional working committee or announce any significant development programmes.

Claiming that the Council has remained largely inactive, Sarkar alleged that there is "no work, no employment and no food" in several tribal areas. He further claimed that widespread poverty has pushed some families to the extent of selling their children.

Sarkar also alleged that many indigenous youths have been forced to migrate outside Tripura in search of jobs, with some reportedly dying while working away from home. He claimed that several families have struggled to bring back the bodies of their loved ones.

"Is there anybody to look after them?" he asked, accusing the TTAADC administration of neglecting the issues faced by indigenous people.

The CPI(M) leader also questioned the continued support for Tipra Motha, saying those who voted for the party should reflect on "whom they voted for and why". He alleged that the party had betrayed the trust of indigenous communities and was prioritising its own interests over issues such as unemployment and poverty.

Sarkar further claimed that the current leadership had managed to mislead a section of indigenous youths, but said the situation was changing as people had begun questioning the functioning of the TTAADC.

There was no immediate response from the Tipra Motha Party to the allegations.