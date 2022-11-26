North East Students' Organisation (NESO) has decided to explore all possibilities to fight against the illegal infiltration of foreigners in the northeast region.

The decision of the NESO has come after three-day general conference held at the Khumulwng headquarter of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) from 24 to 26 November which was hosted by the Tripura Students' Union (TSF).

Later addressing a press conference this morning, Chairman of NESO Samuel B Jyrwa said that the general conference is of the unanimous opinion that the issue of illegal infiltration of foreigners has been and is still a very serious threat to the identity and security of the indigenous peoples of the region.

“Even though the NESO and the constituent organisations have taken this very vital issue, we have decided that more proactive steps need to be taken up by NESO in general and member organisations in particular on a war footing. We have also decided to explore all possibilities to fight against this menace and also to keep on taking up this issue with the concerned state governments at the state or at the Central level and to work out modalities according to the prevailing situation of the concerned state”, he said.

He said that the present education system in the NE region is predominantly of the formal form of education.

“Even though the house recognized the importance of formal education, but also resolved that the present system of education should also include and introduce more importantly job-oriented courses, the introduction of vocational institutes, education should be location specific and the curriculum should include the traditional values like culture, history, geography etc”, he said.

The NESO has also demanded to set up more professional and technical institutes in all states of North Eastern States.

On Employment & Economic Development in North-East NESO strongly urge the Centre to make the region a Special Employment Zone, and set up Regional Placement/Employment Exchange in the North-East with its networking covering the whole of the region.

On the Special Constitutional Safeguard for Tripura; Samuel B Jyrwa said that NESO has unanimously adopted a resolution to demand a Special Constitutional safeguard for Tripura with vast federal authority.

“NESO and the people of North-East will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the indigenous people of Tripura to protect and uplift their identity, and culture with rights over land natural resources”, he told reporters.

Apart from these major issues, NESO has also demanded the implementation of an Inner Line Permit (ILP) in all the remaining States of NE, to conduct NRC in all the other remaining states of NE with a specific cut-off year according to the unique situation of that particular state.

They have also demanded repealing of the punitive legislation like AFSPA.

“Opposition and demand for repeal of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. Special Constitutional Status with rights over land and natural resources and separate time zone for NE. Declare flood and erosion of NE as a National Problem. Settling of Inter-State Boundary and inclusion of the Kok Borok, Khasi and Garo language in the 8 Schedule of the Constitution”, NESO demanded.