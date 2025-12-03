High logistics costs, poor connectivity still hindering North East’s growth, says Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said that despite the immense potential for the development of the North Eastern states, high logistics costs, communication challenges, and infrastructure deficiencies remain major obstacles to the region’s growth and progress. He added that this high-level task force brings together all the North Eastern states under a coordinated and institutionalised system so that these issues can be systematically addressed.

The second meeting of the High-Level Task Force on Logistics Expenditure, Infrastructure, and Communication Development in the North Eastern States, convened by Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, was held on December 3, under the chairmanship of Union Minister of DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia.

During the meeting, the Tripura Chief Minister reiterated that although the North Eastern region has significant potential for development, factors such as high logistics costs, communication difficulties, and infrastructural gaps continue to impede progress. He stated that the task force aims to create a coordinated mechanism through which these challenges can be resolved more efficiently.

Dr. Saha presented a pictorial report summarising the issues raised by the North Eastern states during the first meeting of the task force, along with the necessary steps proposed to address them. He emphasised the urgent need for the North Eastern states to develop a well-organized, all-weather multimodal communication system supported by strong institutional coordination.

“Hilly terrain and climatic hazards, over-reliance on the Siliguri Corridor, inadequate road and rail connectivity in remote areas (last mile), low air traffic, limited goods transport, short runways in hilly states, underutilized waterways, and challenges related to forest clearance and land availability are among the major problems faced by the region. In this context, it is crucial to strengthen the public-private partnership model, encourage greater investment, and promote the integrated development of road, rail, air, waterway, and digital infrastructure,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the discussions held during today’s meeting of the task force would help shape a long-term development vision for the East and the North by 2047.

Along with the Union Minister of DoNER, the virtual meeting was attended by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, the Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, the Secretary of the Department of Industries and Commerce of Sikkim, and officials from the DoNER Ministry and other North Eastern states. At the Tripura Institution for Transformation office, where the meeting was hosted virtually, attendees included State Secretary of Industries and Commerce Kiran Gitte, Secretary of the Planning Department L. T. Darlong, Director of the Department of Industries and Commerce Dr. Deepak Kumar, and other senior officials.