North Tripura BJP leader granted bail after alleged assault on polling officer
Kajal Das, the BJP district president in North Tripura, has been granted bail following his arrest for allegedly assaulting a polling officer during the phase 2 polls.
Kajal Das, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in North Tripura district, was granted bail today after being arrested on April 29 for allegedly assaulting a presiding officer during the phase 2 polls for the Tripura East constituency.
The incident, which occurred on April 26 at a polling station in Bagbasa assembly constituency, was captured in a widely circulated video on social media platforms.
The footage depicts Kajal Das striking the polling official, while multiple unidentified individuals were observed assaulting the officer at Polling Station Number 22. A complaint against Kajal Das was formally lodged by the Assistant Returning Officer of Dharmanagar, as confirmed by a senior police official.
Jayanta Debnath, the officer in charge of Kadamtala Police Station where the case was registered, affirmed that a thorough investigation ensued, leveraging input from sector officers, micro observers, and analysis of the viral video.
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