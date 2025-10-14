North Tripura launches ‘Uttar Jal Sanchay Yatra’ to build 50,000 soak pits in two days

The North Tripura district administration on Tuesday announced the launch of a large-scale water conservation initiative, ‘Uttar Jal Sanchay Yatra’, aimed at constructing 50,000 soak pits in just two days in November.

A soak pit is a porous underground chamber that allows water to gradually seep into the surrounding soil, aiding groundwater recharge, reducing flooding, and improving soil health for agriculture.

The mission is scheduled for November 3 and 4, according to District Magistrate Chandni Chandran, who said, “The district administration has already geared up to launch this historic mission. We will together make water conservation a people’s movement.”

Emphasising the importance of the initiative, Chandran noted that while soak pits may appear simple, their impact is significant. A demonstration of soak pit construction was held at the DM’s residence on Sunday in the presence of senior officials, including Additional District Magistrate L Darlong. The demonstration video has been shared on social media to encourage citizen participation across the district.



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Chandran appealed to residents to actively participate, stating, “Now, we need you! Join this mission in your home, your village, your institution. Together, let’s make Uttar Jal Sanchay Yatra a historic success.”

The campaign aligns with the national call to “catch the rain where it falls” and seeks to make water conservation a mass movement. The district administration has partnered with multiple departments and organisations, including Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM-G), MyGov Tripura, RD Department, and TRLM, to ensure smooth implementation.

Local panchayats, schools, Self Help Groups (SHGs), and clubs will also be involved to expand outreach. “Special awareness campaigns will be conducted in every village, ward of municipal bodies, and gram panchayats,” Chandran added, underlining the collective effort needed to make the programme a district-wide success.