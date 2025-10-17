North Tripura named among top 5 districts under PM-JANMAN program

North Tripura has been named one of the five best-performing districts under the PM-JANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) program, according to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The award was presented to District Magistrate Chandni Chandran by President Droupadi Murmu during a formal ceremony.

The North District Administration shared the news on Facebook, stating that the recognition “is a testament to the excellent work done by the DWO, BDOs, and all line departments under the guidance of the Tribal Welfare Department, Government of Tripura.”

Alongside North Tripura, Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh, Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, and Navsari in Gujarat were also felicitated for their outstanding performance under the program.

Officials highlighted that the award reflects sustained efforts to improve welfare and administrative delivery for tribal communities, aligning with the central government’s focus on inclusive development.