North Tripura showcases water conservation initiatives at India International Water Week 2026

North Tripura district showcased its community-driven water conservation initiatives at the 9th India International Water Week 2026, with District Magistrate and Collector Chandni Chandran, IAS, participating as a speaker at the Practitioners’ Forum on Best Practices at Bharat Mandapam.

During the forum, Chandran presented three key initiatives undertaken in North Tripura, highlighting the district’s efforts towards sustainable water management through community participation and institutional collaboration.

The initiatives included the Uttar Jal Sanchay Yatra, a district-level water conservation programme; rainwater harvesting saturation in Vanghmun, aimed at strengthening community-based rainwater management; and springshed management in the Jampui and Damcherra blocks, implemented with support from CML and Tata Trusts.

The initiatives were highlighted as examples of a convergence-based approach to water conservation, bringing together government institutions, local communities and private-sector partners.

Chandran emphasised that long-term sustainability in water conservation requires continued cooperation among all stakeholders. The initiatives in North Tripura demonstrate how government programmes can be strengthened through community ownership and private-sector support.

The presentation at the international water forum provided North Tripura with a platform to highlight its field-level experiences and best practices in water conservation and sustainable water management.