Northeast can emerge as Southeast Asia trade corridor, says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the Northeast has immense potential to develop into a key trade corridor linking India with Southeast Asia, underscoring the strategic importance of Tripura in regional connectivity and cross-border commerce.

During his visit to Tripura, the Minister chaired a District-Level Review Meeting at the Sepahijala district collectorate in Kamalasagar, where he called upon the district administration to tap the state’s vast bamboo resources in a structured and commercially viable manner.

Dr Singh said Tripura is richly endowed with bamboo forests, but the resource remains largely under-utilised. Highlighting bamboo’s versatility, he said it has wide applications in construction, building materials, interior décor, handicrafts, furniture and even jewellery. With expanded value addition and improved market access, bamboo-based industries could significantly enhance the state’s trade capacity while generating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Referring to connectivity initiatives, the Minister said the commencement of train services between Tripura and Bangladesh would make trade more cost-effective and accessible. He recalled that work on the rail link connecting Tripura to Bangladesh had begun during his tenure as Governor and that the project has already been approved. However, he noted that progress is currently slow due to the prevailing situation in Bangladesh.

“Once direct train services begin, Tripura — and by extension the entire Northeast — will open up as an important South Asian corridor for trade and business,” Dr Singh said.

Earlier, the district administration made a detailed presentation on key development indicators and governance initiatives in Sepahijala district. The review covered progress under major rural development schemes, infrastructure projects, implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, performance under PMAY-G, institutional deliveries, immunisation coverage, and achievements in agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and self-help group financing.

Several innovative initiatives were also highlighted during the meeting, including Mission Sankalp aimed at eliminating child marriage and teenage pregnancy, e-Office for paperless administration, QR-based public feedback systems, Jan Sunwai for grievance redressal, rooftop solarisation, rainwater conservation measures, and various capacity-building programmes.

The Minister appreciated the district’s efforts and stressed the need to align local development initiatives with the broader vision of transforming the Northeast into a hub of trade, innovation and sustainable growth.