Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has renewed calls for Northeast India to secure its own coastal access, backing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's observations about Bangladesh's geographical vulnerabilities.

Debbarma's statement comes after Sarma highlighted two narrow corridors within Bangladesh that mirror India's strategic concerns about the Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the "chicken neck" that connects Northeast India to the rest of the country.

"Northeast of India needs its own beach! After all you have yourself stated it's just a few kms away. Why can't we speak from a position of strength in the interest of our country and region," Debbarma stated, backing Sarma's geographical observations. His comments underline growing regional sentiment about the Northeast's dependence on narrow transit routes through neighbouring countries.

Sarma had laid out Bangladesh's geographical vulnerabilities in detail. "Bangladesh has two of its own 'chicken necks'. Both are far more vulnerable," he stated, identifying an 80-kilometre North Bangladesh Corridor from Dakhin Dinajpur to South West Garo Hills that could completely isolate the Rangpur division if disrupted.

He also highlighted the 28-kilometre Chittagong Corridor, running from South Tripura to the Bay of Bengal, describing it as "smaller than India's chicken neck" but serving as "the only link between Bangladesh's economic capital and political capital."

"To those who habitually threaten India on the 'Chicken Neck Corridor', should note these facts as well," Sarma tweeted, directing his observations at those who frequently reference India's Siliguri Corridor as a pressure point.

Debbarma acknowledged taking a more direct approach, stating he had "been slightly more blunt but the truth is" that the Northeast requires better connectivity options. The Tripura royal-turned-politician has consistently advocated for alternative access routes that would reduce the Northeast's dependence on the narrow Siliguri passage.