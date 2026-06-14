Northeast emerging as India’s new growth engine: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Northeast is now being viewed as the new engine of India’s economic growth.

He said that Tripura has emerged as an important contributor to the Northeast’s development story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, citing improvements in connectivity, infrastructure, governance and economic opportunities over the past decade.

Sonowal was in Agartala as part of programmes marking 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. During his visit, he participated in a citizens’ interaction programme, visited an exhibition showcasing the Centre’s initiatives, joined the Pragati Path Yatra, reviewed the ongoing construction of a high-rise government office complex at Gurkhabasti, and planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

Addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelan’ and an interaction with eminent citizens, Sonowal said the Modi government’s 12-year journey had been defined by “Vishwas, Vikas and Jan Kalyan”, with governance becoming more transparent, technology-driven and citizen-centric.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s leadership has transformed India from a nation of hesitation into a nation of confidence. The last 12 years have brought development, welfare and opportunity to every corner of the country, including the Northeast,” Sonowal said.

Referring to Tripura’s development trajectory, the Union minister said improvements in roads, railways, digital connectivity and public infrastructure had helped integrate the state more closely with national and international markets.

“Tripura is scripting a new chapter of growth. What once seemed difficult to achieve is now becoming reality as the state advances on the path of development and prosperity,” Sonowal said.

Sonowal highlighted the growing international recognition of Tripura’s agricultural products, particularly the state’s famed Queen pineapple, & said improved connectivity and market access had helped local farmers from NER reach new markets.

“The Prime Minister’s focus on infrastructure, connectivity and economic empowerment has enabled products from the Northeast, including Tripura’s world-class pineapples, to find opportunities in international markets, benefiting farmers and rural communities,” the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The Union minister also spoke about the government’s efforts to empower women and youth through welfare schemes, entrepreneurship initiatives, skill development programmes and direct benefit transfers.

“Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti are playing a central role in India’s development journey. Young people today have greater opportunities in innovation, start ups and enterprise, while women have become active participants in economic and social transformation,” Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Speaking on the Northeast’s transformation, he said the region had moved from the margins to the mainstream of national development and was now recognised as a strategic growth centre and India’s gateway to Southeast Asia.

“The Northeast is now being viewed as the new engine of India’s economic growth. Enhanced connectivity, peace accords, infrastructure investments and people-centric governance have unlocked the immense potential of the region,” Sonowal said.