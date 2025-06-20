General Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, on June 18 and 19, conducted a comprehensive two-day operational safety inspection across key railway installations in Tripura under the Lumding Division.

The inspection commenced at Dharmanagar railway station in North Tripura district. From there, Shrivastava undertook a window trailing inspection en route to Agartala railway station, closely observing track conditions and safety-critical infrastructure.

“This method involves monitoring track geometry, ballast condition, and other essential components from a moving train, which is especially vital in regions like Tripura where heavy rainfall and unstable terrain pose operational challenges,” said an NFR statement.

On June 19, the General Manager visited the Agartala Coaching Depot, a vital facility for the upkeep and readiness of passenger coaches. A detailed assessment was carried out to evaluate maintenance practices, safety adherence, and the depot's ability to handle increasing traffic.

During the visit, Shrivastava also inaugurated a newly established Electronic Laboratory at the Agartala Coaching Depot, aimed at enhancing diagnostic and repair capabilities. He later inspected the staff running room at Agartala to assess living conditions, hygiene standards, and available amenities—factors deemed critical to ensuring alertness among train operating crews.

Throughout the inspection, Shrivastava engaged with railway staff and supervisors, reviewing safety protocols and operational preparedness. He emphasized the need to uphold high standards of infrastructure, passenger service, and punctuality.

With the monsoon season underway, the NFR chief directed officials to remain vigilant and proactive to mitigate weather-related disruptions and ensure safe, smooth train operations across the state.