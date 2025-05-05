A new parcel cargo train service between Agartala in Tripura and Sanehwal in Punjab is set to improve logistics and trade from the Northeast, with the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) launching the dedicated route to strengthen freight connectivity across regions.

The Parcel Cargo Express Train (PCET), which began operations this month, is aimed at helping farmers and small traders transport goods like rubber and pineapples to larger markets more efficiently. Operated by AVG Logistics Ltd. under a Rs 68.95 crore contract, the service is designed to be both cost-effective and timely.

According to NFR officials, the PCET will run twice a month and complete 144 round trips over the next six years. Initially, the train will consist of 15 parcel vans and one brake van, with an upgrade to 20 vans planned after six months, depending on demand.

“This initiative marks a significant milestone in improving the region’s freight movement. It offers an efficient, timely, and cost-effective logistics solution for farmers and traders in Tripura and nearby areas,” an NFR official said.

The project aligns with Indian Railways’ broader strategy to promote dedicated parcel train services nationwide, especially for long-distance cargo movement. Officials see this as a critical step toward unlocking the economic potential of the Northeast.

The service not only connects two distant regions—Agartala in the far East and Sanehwal in the North—but also provides a predictable logistics chain for regional producers. For small businesses and agricultural producers in Tripura, the train offers access to a national supply chain that had previously been difficult and expensive to tap into.