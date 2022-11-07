Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 7 said that the northeast has become more powerful after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into power.

“Today the Northeast region, including Tripura, has reached the horizon of development, prosperity has touched the optimum peak,” Sarma said while addressing BJP party workers at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan on the occasion of BJP Booth Vijay Abhiyan.

He also slammed the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) for their reign of ‘terror’ during their rule in Tripura and said, “There was a time when there was a fear of the red flag. The then CM Biplab Kumar Deb even asked the public, then people said that to save us from CPI(M), free us from CPI(M). CPI(M) means violence, CPM means unemployment, CPI(M) means underdevelopment, CPI(M) means a dark Tripura.”

Hailing the present BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking Tripura towards a new horizon of socio-economic development, CM Sarma further added, “Fortunately, Tripura has emerged as a state complete in itself with regards to socio-economic development and a peaceful state. There is development in Tripura. Peace pertains in the state.”

“None would have imagined that one day the government would abolish Article 370 from Kashmir, not a single generation would have imagined that one day a government would come and build a Ram Mandir after 500 years. None would have imagined that one day Northeast will emerge as India’s Ashta Lakshmi,” he added.

While addressing the workers, Sarma also remembered his prayers offered to Ma Tripureshwari and said, “But I remember, when the polls ended last year and our government came into force. Then I prayed to Ma Tripureshwari and said that the time has come when we will take Tripura to the pinnacle of new economic growth and development. Today Ma Tripureshwari listened to my prayers”.

“Thanks to the relentless efforts and work undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under whose aegis Northeast received a new identity. Today people from the Northeast visiting Delhi will be looking up to them respectfully. There was a time when people from the Northeast visiting Delhi would come across questions such as where is Tripura, where is Assam, and where is Nagaland. Today no one will question you because PM Modi regularly visits NE states,” he avowed.

Appraising me about the present developmental changes witnessed in the state of Tripura, former CM Biplob Kumar Deb said that it's been only five years since the Indian Institute of Information and Technology (IIT) began operating, National Forensic University started, National Law University started, he said.

He further said that Tripura was directionless under CPI(M) rule, but now the state is heading toward a direction, adding, ''We are sure that this time too our BJP government will win the elections with a thumping victory.

“PM Modi had once said, that Tripura is a gem of the Northeast and truly the state has emerged as the gem of the NE region. We have fulfilled the promises during the elections. Even after two years of the pandemic, our government managed to bring in a major change in Tripura and we have to ensure 100 per cent that CPI(M) will no more find a place in Tripura,” said CM Sarma.

“Now, even after CPI-M and Congress plan to collaborate, they know that they won’t be able to defeat BJP,” quipped CM Sarma.