Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, highlighted the North East region’s pivotal role in India’s diversity, culture, and strategic framework during the Pre-Plenary Thematic and Technical Sessions of the 72nd North Eastern Council (NEC) Plenary Meeting held in Agartala on Friday, December 20.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Majumdar emphasized the region’s unique geographical positioning at the intersection of India, China, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, making it a vital hub for regional connectivity, trade, and diplomacy. “The North East is not just a geographically significant part of our country but an epitome of the nation's diversity and cultural richness,” he stated.

The Minister underscored the transformative initiatives led by the Ministry of DoNER under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing substantial increases in focus and investments aimed at balanced and inclusive development. Programs like the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), offering 100% central funding for infrastructure and social projects, and major connectivity drives under SARDP-NE and Bharatmala-I were highlighted as catalysts for progress.

Dr. Majumdar acknowledged persistent challenges such as border trade route development, smart cities, digital infrastructure, agricultural industries, market access, and sustainable farming. He urged stakeholders to collaborate beyond these hurdles, stating, “By forging strong partnerships between Central Ministries and State Governments, we can create an inclusive and sustainable ecosystem aligned with the aspirations of the region’s people.”

Secretary DoNER, Chanchal Kumar, noted that presentations by Central Ministries outlined key areas to further bolster regional development. He assured that state-specific concerns raised during the sessions would be addressed collaboratively for effective implementation of government schemes.

NEC Secretary Angshuman Dey underscored the importance of NEC Plenary Meetings in shaping policies and addressing challenges specific to the North East. Discussions during the technical session spanned six critical sectors, including the National Palm Oil Mission, the 4G Saturation Project, financial inclusion initiatives, road connectivity, and the PM Electric Drive Revolution.

As preparations for the Plenary Session continue, Dr. Majumdar called upon all stakeholders to harness the immense potential of the region by focusing on actionable outcomes. “The North East stands as a bridge between India and its neighbors, holding unmatched potential for growth and collaboration,” he concluded.